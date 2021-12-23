Analysts Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.59 billion and the highest is $5.01 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $15.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $17.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $23.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 191.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 250,274 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.81. 611,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,867. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

