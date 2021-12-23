NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 339,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 244,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 763.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 1,586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 598,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 413,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,148. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.39.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

