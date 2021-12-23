Akash Network (AKT) Price Up 21.5% Over Last Week

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $204.76 million and $1.81 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00003536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00057187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.93 or 0.08040518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,782.12 or 0.99858494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00073409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00052747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006881 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

