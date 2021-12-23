Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and $17,215.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00057187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

