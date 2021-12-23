Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Up 35.7% This Week

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. Loser Coin has a market cap of $3.80 million and $922,893.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00057187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.93 or 0.08040518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,782.12 or 0.99858494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00073409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00052747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

