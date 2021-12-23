Brokerages Set Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT at $347.85

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,151 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 56,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,690,000. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,611,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,196,795. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.12 and a 200-day moving average of $300.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

