Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $249.03 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $43,144,026 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after purchasing an additional 723,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.17. 1,249,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,500. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.80. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

