Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE) was down 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 153,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 402,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and 100% interest in the Melchett Lake VMS Project covering an area of 3,996 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spruce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spruce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.