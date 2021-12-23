Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Reaches $1,806.92 on Exchanges

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Tether Gold has a market cap of $190.72 million and $1.86 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $1,806.92 or 0.03553150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether Gold Coin Profile

Tether Gold (CRYPTO:XAUT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

