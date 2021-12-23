Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $460.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $356.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,419. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.89. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $276.70 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,558 shares of company stock worth $9,275,941 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $93,376,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,863,000 after buying an additional 182,913 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $61,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.