BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BB shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $72,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,482,486 shares of company stock valued at $27,220,117. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,536,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,897,000 after buying an additional 81,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,428,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,534,000 after buying an additional 214,816 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 82.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after buying an additional 1,175,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 863,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,288,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.48. 9,846,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,917,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

