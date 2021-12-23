Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Earnings of $8.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to report $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.85 and the lowest is $7.59. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $8.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $15.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $19.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.42.

NYSE:DECK traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $356.53. 529,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,419. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.89. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $276.70 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,941. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,317,000 after acquiring an additional 55,137 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after acquiring an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after acquiring an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

