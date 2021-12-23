Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.38.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MTH stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $116.98. The stock had a trading volume of 247,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,538. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.68. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.41.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
