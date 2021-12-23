Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Meritage Homes by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,187 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Meritage Homes by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $116.98. The stock had a trading volume of 247,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,538. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.68. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

