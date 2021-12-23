SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $663,825.00

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and approximately $663,825.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.70 or 0.08031876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,814.25 or 1.00113717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00073669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00053057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006939 BTC.

About SafeMoon Inu

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.