Zacks: Brokerages Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report $452.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $446.00 million to $457.20 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $403.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE WTS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.73. The company had a trading volume of 168,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,875. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.76%.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

