J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of JSAIY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.68. 24,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,530. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.