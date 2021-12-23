ApeSwap Finance Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $91.21 million and $2.36 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.70 or 0.08031876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,814.25 or 1.00113717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00073669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00053057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006939 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 85,353,565 coins and its circulating supply is 85,148,145 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

