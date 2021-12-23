$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.49. Tenneco posted earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 25.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 23.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 454.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEN stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $11.26. 443,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $924.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

