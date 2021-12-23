The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives $412.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $412.83.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $397.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,832. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $414.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 29.0% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. TNF LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $812,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

