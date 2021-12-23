ZooKeeper (ZOO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $259,818.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $10.51 million and $259,818.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.70 or 0.08031876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,814.25 or 1.00113717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00073669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00053057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006939 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 87,222,725 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars.

