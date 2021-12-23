Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post $4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.29. Arrow Electronics reported earnings per share of $3.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $16.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.88. The stock had a trading volume of 404,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $95.73 and a twelve month high of $131.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.28. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

