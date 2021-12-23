$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $915.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

COLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $93.76. 241,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,921. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.45. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

