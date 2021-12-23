Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.29 and the highest is $4.48. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $3.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $16.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW traded up $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $130.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.28. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $95.73 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.