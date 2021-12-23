Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.29 and the highest is $4.48. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $3.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $16.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW traded up $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $130.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.28. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $95.73 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.