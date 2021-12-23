HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.80.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $54.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

