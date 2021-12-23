Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.54

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

JPSWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Japan Steel Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Japan Steel Works in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

