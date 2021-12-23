Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $25.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,261. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Mattel has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Mattel by 54.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

