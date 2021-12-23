American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to post sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.45 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $9.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.74. 1,016,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

