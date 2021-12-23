Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,445. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

