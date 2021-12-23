Brokerages Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT at $29.75

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS ACDVF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,159. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 508.68%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

