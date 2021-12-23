$2.15 EPS Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Kohl’s posted earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 99.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

