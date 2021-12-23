Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.92

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 207439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 571,681 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,376,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,087,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 200,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

