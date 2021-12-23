BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Get BeiGene alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BGNE. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.13.

BeiGene stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.63. 188,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,168. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $222.21 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.55.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeiGene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.