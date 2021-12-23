MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $14.22 million and approximately $962,108.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.68 or 0.00009226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00057880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.02 or 0.08041795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,779.76 or 1.00063259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00073918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00053373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007114 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,037,817 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

