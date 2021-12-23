IRISnet (IRIS) Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. IRISnet has a total market cap of $110.50 million and $3.85 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,053,860,081 coins and its circulating supply is 1,170,753,524 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

