$4.60 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post sales of $4.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.49 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $18.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. 2,332,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

