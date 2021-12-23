$4.60 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Brokerages predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post sales of $4.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.49 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $18.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. 2,332,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.