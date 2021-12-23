Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.31. Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($2.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($4.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($3.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,468,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,608,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

