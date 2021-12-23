Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen Sells 42 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.96, for a total value of $23,896.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66.

On Friday, September 24th, Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00.

ADBE stock traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $569.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $641.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.03. The stock has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

