Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director John W. Giambalvo Purchases 2,814 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,121,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 460.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 898,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

