Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $65,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $72,360.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $103,760.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $115,120.00.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $17.65. 230,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.13. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.94.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

