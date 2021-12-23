John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $31,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BFI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 124,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,399. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 436.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 24.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth approximately $7,625,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on BurgerFi International in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

