Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,263,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 188.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $469.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.48 and a 200 day moving average of $447.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $366.16 and a 52-week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.