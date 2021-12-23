CertiK One Day Volume Reaches $20.05 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. CertiK has a total market cap of $119.45 million and approximately $20.05 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CertiK has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00057428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.41 or 0.08038937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,817.36 or 0.99994190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00054173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007219 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 60,271,754 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

