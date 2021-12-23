PAID Network Market Cap Reaches $48.61 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. PAID Network has a market cap of $48.61 million and approximately $355,295.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00057428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.41 or 0.08038937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,817.36 or 0.99994190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00054173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007219 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars.

