Brokerages Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. Coty reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.34.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Coty by 111,779.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after buying an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 17.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,356,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.52. Coty has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

