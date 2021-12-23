MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 5,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total transaction of $5,325,100.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,176 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.63, for a total transaction of $3,305,480.88.

MDB traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $551.12. The company had a trading volume of 33,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,536. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of -117.12 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,542,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

