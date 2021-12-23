David O. Watson Sells 10,571 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.16. 409,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,733. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.56. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

