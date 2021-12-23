Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Buys 21,570 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 21,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $288,175.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 21,010 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $280,273.40.

On Friday, December 17th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $264,528.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 22,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $301,952.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $261,495.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,943 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $263,447.03.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 23,050 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 8,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $116,583.26.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,029. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

