Insider Buying: Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Director Robin Wright bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vaccitech stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 2,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,872. Vaccitech plc has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25. Vaccitech had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 7,428.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaccitech plc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VACC shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaccitech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Vaccitech from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaccitech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

