TFC Financial Management Acquires 2,630 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.02. 85,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784,263. The company has a market capitalization of $235.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

