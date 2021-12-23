Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Summit Insights raised their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock worth $18,964,162 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,966,000 after acquiring an additional 401,363 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,735. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.68. Okta has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.